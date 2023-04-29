Toyota GR Supra GT4 Hits 100-unit Production Mark

Toyota GAZOO Racing (TGR) has achieved a significant milestone with the production of 100 units of its GR Supra GT4 customer motorsports vehicle. The model, which was launched in Europe in March 2020 and later expanded to North America and Asia, has attracted a global following of racing enthusiasts looking for an exciting, efficient, and accessible way to participate in motorsports.

The GR Supra GT4 is a race-modified version of Toyota's Supra sports car, designed to accelerate the development of ever-better cars through feedback and challenges from motorsports. With 625 entries in 317 races worldwide, the vehicle has showcased its potential with 79 class victories, 20 overall wins, and 207 podium finishes in GT4 championships in various countries, including Japan's Super Taikyu Series.

TGR engineers have worked closely with racing teams and drivers worldwide to obtain valuable feedback, leading to continuous improvements in the car and its components. To celebrate the production of 100 units, TGR has launched a limited-edition commemorative GR Supra GT4 100 Edition, featuring an exclusive exterior color, unique front bodywork, and a badge with a serial number. Only three units will be produced.

TGR's commitment to customer motorsports remains strong, with 27 units of the GR Supra GT4 scheduled to compete in various races in Europe, accompanied by 20 units in North America and 12 in Asia, including Japan. The company has also launched the GR Supra GT4 EVO in 2022, allowing for further knowledge to be gained from the front lines of racing, as TGR continues to promote the development of ever-better motorsports-bred cars.

With the goal of bringing joy, excitement, and thrills to its customers through motorsports and sports car manufacturing, TGR is poised to continue its engagement in motorsports in 2023, enhancing its customer motorsports efforts even further.