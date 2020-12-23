Toyota Fortuner Legender Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch In Jan 2021

We have already reported to you that Toyota will be bringing a facelift for the Fortuner SUV early next year along with the sportier and more premium Legender variant as well. The Toyota Fortuner Legender has now been spied in India, possibly at its ad shoot, ahead of its launch in January 2021. These new spy shots give us a great look at the India-spec Toyota Fortuner facelift. So let's dive into it and look at it in a little more detail.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is a more premium version of the standard SUV and it comes with unique styling along with more features on the inside. The Legender variant will sit above the regular Fortuner in India. While the regular Fortuner gets its own facelift, the Legender variant takes it a notch higher with a completely different nose, making it look like a facelift of the facelift, quite literally. The Fortuner Legender gets a completely-new bumper with a huge air dam in the middle and deep-set fog lamp housings that look very sharp and aggressive. The bumper line also sits a lot higher than in the regular Fortuner.

Also Read : The Toyota Yaris GR-S Is A Souped Up Yaris Sedan For Malaysia

The grille too has been completely revised and is a lot slimmer with a blacked-out treatment in contrast to the horizontally-slatted grille on the regular Fortuner facelift. The Legender variant also gets its own unique headlamps that look a more Lexus-like than Toyota. They are full-LED units with dual projectors and it even gets sequential LED turn indicators lower down. At the rear, the bumper too has been slightly altered. While the Fortuner gets 20-inch alloy wheels in Thailand, it seems like the India-spec model will come with 18-inch wheels to better suit our road conditions.

On the inside, the dashboard design remains the same. However it gets some additional equipment in the form of a larger 9.0-inch screen, 360-degree reversing camera, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and two-tone seats. Under the hood, Toyota has significantly updated the 2.8L diesel to now produce 204hp and 500Nm of torque. That's a healthy upgrade over 177hp and 420Nm of torque in the regular Fortuner. This updated 2.8L diesel engine could even make its way under the hood of the regular Fortuner facelift. Conversely, Toyota could be discontinuing the current 150hp 2.4L diesel engine in the regular Fortuner.

It is however expected to continue with the 166hp 2.7-litre petrol engine from the current model. Both engines will come with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox option but the 4WD system will likely be reserved for the diesel variants only. The top-spec Toyota Fortuner is currently priced at INR 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and we expect the facelifted version to carry a little bit of a premium. The Toyota Fortuner Legender however will be considerably more expensive than the regular version, with prices expected to start at around INR 43 lakh.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - Rushlane]