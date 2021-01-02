Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch on January 6, 2021

The slew of spy images of the Toyota Fortuner facelift has already built up a lot of anticipation about the upcoming SUV. Toyota has now officially teased the Fortuner facelift for India, ahead of its launch on January 6, 2021. This new teaser gives us a glimpse of the face of the upcoming Fortuner facelift, which is where most of the changes are concentrated. The new set of LED lighting elements in this teaser sure look cool and there are few other significant updates elsewhere too. Toyota is also bringing the new sportier and more premium Legender variant of the Fortuner to India this time. Let's tell you more about it.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift - Exterior Updates

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift comes with revised LED projector headlamps and completely new grille which is larger than before but gets far less chrome than the current model. It also sports a new mesh-pattern. The biggest change is the new bumper which looks way more sporty with deep set fog lamp housings and large air dams.

The Legender again gets a completely different face with its own unique bumper that looks even sportier along with a blacked-out sleeker grille and new full-LED headlamps with sequential LED turn indicators. At the back, the only change to the standard Fortuner facelift are the slimmer-looking LED tail-lights. The Legender variant further gets a sportier looking bumper.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift - Interior Updates

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and the Toyota Fortuner Legender both have the same interior design. Compared to the current Toyota Fortuner, the design isn’t new. New features on board are the new Optitron meter with a 4.2-inch MID, wireless charger (in the Legend variant), new ambient lighting (in the Legend variant), bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (in the Legend variant).

Toyota is however offering three interior trim options for the Fortuner facelift. The standard variant gets all-black or chamois interiors while the Legender variant exclusively gets a dual-tone cabin finished in black and maroon. Other new features also include 8-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver's seats, a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift - Engine and Specs

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner will be powered by the 2.8L diesel engine that has been significantly updated to now produce 204hp and 500Nm of torque. That's a healthy upgrade over 177hp and 420Nm of torque in the outgoing Fortuner. It will also continue with the 166hp 2.7-litre petrol engine from the current model. Toyota will however discontinue the current 150hp 2.4L diesel engine in the Fortuner.

Both engines will come with a manual and automatic gearbox option but the 4WD system will be reserved for the diesel variants only. The Fortuner Legender variant meanwhile will solely be offered with an automatic gearbox option and two-wheel drive. The Toyota Fortuner will continue its rivalry with other three-row, ladder-on-frame SUVs like the Ford Endeavor, the MG Gloster or the Mahindra Alturas G4.

