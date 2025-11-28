Toyota Expands EV Charging Strategy With New Smart-Charging Partnerships in Europe

Toyota Motor Europe has announced new strategic partnerships with regional energy providers to strengthen its EV charging ecosystem across the continent. Beginning in 2026, the company will roll out demand-side response (DSR) smart-charging solutions in the UK through British Gas and in Germany through The Mobility House Energy.

These smart-charging systems will automatically shift EV charging to off-peak hours, lowering costs for users and reducing strain on the electricity grid. Through dedicated mobile apps, customers will gain access to intelligent charging schedules, remote controls, and the ability to prioritize charging during periods of high renewable energy availability. Participants in grid-balancing programs will also receive incentives and rewards, encouraging energy-conscious charging behavior.

Toyota says the initiative will boost grid sustainability by balancing electricity demand, reducing dependence on fossil fuel-powered peak stations, and enabling greater adoption of wind and solar energy. The system is also expected to lower grid-expansion costs in participating markets.

Beyond the UK and Germany, Toyota plans to extend these energy collaborations to more European countries. The roadmap also includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, enabling EVs to not only draw energy from the grid but also feed it back when required—turning future Toyota EVs into mobile energy assets and unlocking new value streams for customers.