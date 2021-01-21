After the launch of facelifted Innova Crysta and most-recently the facelifted Fortuner, Toyota, with its coalition with Suzuki is eyeing more segments in the Indian market. For instance, the word on the block is that Toyota is working on a mid-size SUV based on the Raize's foundation and a C-segment MPV. The brand is chipping away at a little electric vehicle for India also. In addition to the same, the company is also working on a C-HR crossover that has been spied several times till now.

The most recent spy shots show the Toyota C-HR on Indian streets again and we do anticipate that Toyota should exploit homologation rules to get the C-HR as a full import. The Vellfire, as of now, makes a helpful case showing impressive interest and Toyota could locally collect the C-HR soon, however no solid data is known at this point.

From what we can see, the crossover gets Continental tyres as a test vehicle. Speculations suggest that Toyota could try things out in the SUV space with the C-HR and place it below the Fortuner. The Toyota C-HR is based on the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform and would take on the likes of Jeep Compass, VW T-Roc and Skoda Karoq.

The car comes with an expressive design philosophy with sharp cuts and creases throughout. It very well may be said as an eccentric Toyota with the styling inspired by performance-based vehicles than family SUVs. The hybrid is no shy of premium highlights either as Toyota offers a large group of standard safety, connectivity and assistive innovations with it in abroad business sectors.

It is sold in multiple powertrain options including a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petroleum motor creating 144 bhp and 188 Nm, matched with a CVT. A 1.8-litre petroleum/hybrid engine imparted to the Prius is likewise accessible with 122 PS.

