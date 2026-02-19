Toyota C-HR EV Launched in the US from $37,000

Toyota has introduced the all-new C-HR battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in the US, with prices starting at $37,000 and deliveries set to begin in March 2026. It becomes the third BEV in Toyota’s US lineup, based on the e-TNGA platform.

The C-HR EV packs a dual-motor setup producing 338 hp, enabling a claimed 0–60 mph time of 4.9 seconds. Power comes from a 74.7kWh battery, offering an EPA-estimated range of up to 287 miles (SE variant) and 273 miles (XSE variant). The SUV supports DC fast charging via a North American Charging System (NACS) port, allowing a 10–80% charge in around 30 minutes under ideal conditions.

Inside, the C-HR offers 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space, expandable to 59.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. It will be available in two trims—SE and XSE—both equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless chargers, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

The XSE trim adds features like a panoramic view monitor, lane change assist, traffic jam assist, and a premium JBL sound system.

Toyota is offering an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty on the battery, reinforcing confidence in its latest electric SUV.