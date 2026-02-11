2027 Toyota Highlander Goes Electric, Built in the USA

Toyota has officially revealed the 2027 Highlander EV, its first battery electric vehicle to be assembled in the United States. Production will take place at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, with battery modules supplied by the brand’s new $13.9 billion facility in North Carolina.

The all-electric Highlander will be offered in XLE and Limited trims, with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. Customers can choose between a 77.0 kWh and a larger 95.8 kWh battery pack. With the bigger battery, Toyota estimates a driving range of up to 320 miles. The all-wheel drive variants generate a healthy 338 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque, promising strong performance for a family-focused SUV.

ALSO READ: Toyota Hilux Goes Electric with Ninth-Gen Debut at Brussels Motor Show

Inside, the three-row Highlander EV seats up to seven passengers and provides 45.6 cubic feet of cargo space with the third row folded. A notable highlight is the introduction of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, a first for Toyota in the US. This feature allows the SUV to power external devices or even act as a backup power source during outages.

On the technology front, the SUV comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and wireless smartphone connectivity as standard. DC fast charging via the North American Charging System (NACS) port enables a 10 to 80 percent charge in around 30 minutes.

Sales of the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV are set to begin in late 2026, with pricing details to be announced closer to launch.