Toyota Appoints New Vice Chairperson With Immediate Effect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that Ms. Manasi Tata will take over as the new Vice Chairperson with immediate effect. Furthermore, Ms. Manasi will also take over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto parts (TKAP). The resolution passed in its board meeting comes after the untimely demise of Late. Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, former Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Already serving as a member of the Board of Directors at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, Ms Manasi Tata is an integral part of TKM’s corporate decisions and strategic operations. Driven by a sense of passion and sharp business acumen, she has always been an active Board member while keenly supporting Mr. Kirloskar in his vision for TKM.

Commenting on her new role, Ms. Manasi said “I’m excited to enrich my journey with Toyota Kirloskar Motor. I am confident that with my personal belief of putting people first we will continue to create the best value not only for customers but also for the entire system from suppliers to dealers.”

Deeply dedicated to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, Ms Manasi Tata is truly committed to taking forward her father’s dream and vision of contributing towards accomplishing national goals and remains dedicated towards enriching the strong bond of Toyota and Kirloskar Partnership thus upholding its successful long-term business relations.