TORK Motors Opens First Experience Centre in Telangana

TORK Motors expands its reach to Telangana with its first Experience Zone - Laxmi E-Mobility in Hyderabad. The 2000sq.ft. outlet is located in the Kukatpally area and is the brand's first physical touchpoint in the state.

The touchpoint will cater to customer’s sales, service and spare parts-related requirements. It will also have a separate service area with customer lounge, a high-tech software update area, etc.

On the inauguration, Mr. Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, TORK Motors, said, “Telangana is a significant market for us, and we are excited to further accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles in the state with an experienced partner like Laxmi E-Mobility. We are looking forward to connecting with our existing as well as potential customers in the region through this Experience Zone and offer them a holistic electric motorcycle ownership experience. Our highly indigenous electric motorcycles are designed to meet the growing need of sustainable mobility solutions of the new age Indian consumers."

TORK Motors launched its flagship motorcycle KRATOS-R in the year 2022. Since its launch, the company has received an overwhelming response to their indigenously developed electric motorcycles through numerous bookings.

Earlier this year at the Delhi Auto Expo, the brand introduced the refreshed KRATOS R, with some significant changes. The motorcycle now boasts a completely black motor and battery pack along with stylish decals for enhanced styling and comes with a fast charging port. The motorcycle will be available for customers five trendy colours, including the new Jet black and white hues. The motorcycle is priced at INR 1,68,374 [ex-showroom after FAME-II subsidy]