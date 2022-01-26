Tork Motors Launches KRATOS Electric Motorcycle in India

Tork Motors has finally launched its much-awaited, state-of-the-art electric motorcycle called the KRATOS. Born from the learning and experiences on the racetrack, KRATOS is a technologically advanced, world-class product that is 100% designed and made in India.

Engineered with precision, KRATOS is powered by a highly efficient Axial Flux motor and the company’s proprietary 4kWh TORK LIION Battery pack for robust performance. Further, the battery is water-resistant (up to one meter of water) and has a smart battery management system, that records data from four different temperature sensors, voltage and current for real-time analytics.

The KRATOS comes with a home charger and can be charged easily by simply installing a charging plug at home. In addition, Tork Motors plan to install a network of charging stations, called TNET around the city for the ease and connectivity of riders. In terms of servicing, customers can rest assured as Tork’s proprietary operating system ‘TIROS’, along with built-in 4G telemetry will allow the team to offer proactive service. Further, KRATOS offer mobile connectivity showcasing in-app navigation, information on battery levels alongwith vital details at the customer’s fingertips.

The KRATOS has a range of 120 km. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph within 4 secs and has a max speed of 100 kmph. On the other hand, KRATOS-R is capable of doing the 0-40 kmph sprint in 3.5 secs and could go up to 105 kmph flat out.

The KRATOS has been priced at INR 1.07 lakh* and is available in a white colour option. The KRATOS-R costs INR 1.22 lakh* and has 4 colours - white, blue, red and black.

*ex-showroom, Pune, post-subsidy