Tork Motors Enters Puducherry with New Experience Zone

TORK Motors has inaugurated its latest experience zone in Puducherry. Located at Pakkamudyanpet area on East Coast Road, this 3S facility will be home to the brand’s KRATOS-R motorcycle and will offer sales and after sales services to consumers in the region.

This new facility is located at Tork Experience Zone, 10, Vignesh Towers, East Coast Road, Pakkamudyanpet, Puducherry, 605008.

Expanding its footprint in southern India, this is company’s first experience zone in the Union Territory and third in south India, after Hyderabad and Guntur. Customers will be able to get up close with the KRATOS-R and experience the capabilities of India’s first electric motorcycle through comprehensive test rides.

TORK Motors launched its flagship motorcycle KRATOS-R in January, 2022. Since its launch, the company has received an overwhelming response to their indigenously developed electric motorcycles through numerous bookings.

Earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the brand introduced the refreshed KRATOS-R, with significant changes. The motorcycle now boasts a completely black motor and battery pack along with stylish decals for enhanced styling and comes with a fast-charging port. The motorcycle is available in five trendy colours, including the new Jet black with grey hues. With EMI options starting as low as INR 2,999/- a month, TORK Motors has collaborated with leading financial organizations to make the KRATOS-R accessible to all.