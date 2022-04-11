Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Rolls Out From Assembly Line

Tork Motors has announced that the first unit of the Tork Kratos electric motorcycle has been rolled out from the brand's assembly line. The EV was first showcased back in 2016 and it is finally ready to hit the Indian roads as the deliveries are expected to commence soon.

On this Occasion Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO Tork Motors said:

We are gearing up to deliver the first set of Bikes to our customers. This marks a very important day in the journey of Tork Motors. The Kratos R has won the hearts of the customers and I am overwhelmed with the Love, Faith and patience our customers have shown in us.

He further added, "Our current focus is Pune city and the first set of motorcycles will be delivered in April 2022. We will soon start calling our customers and sharing further information. This day will also act as a landmark as India’s first Electric Motorcycle gets Unleashed on the streets of Pune."