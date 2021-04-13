Top 5 Cars Under INR 10 Lakh in 2021

As the passenger vehicle segment continues to recover due to the base effect in March, sales are headed for recovery. One of the most promising segments that can be credited with the push for car sales in India has to be INR sub-10 lakh segment with some modern compact SUVs, compacts sedans and premium hatchbacks. If you are in the market for a new car that falls under INR 10 lakh bracket, here are your best bets-

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is the brand's third offering for India and except for its signature tiger-nose grille, the Sonet is a brand-new model in terms of styling. The car is highlighted by muscular wheel arches, a connected taillight unit, gold paint, darkened C-pillar and flush door handles. If the Seltos proved anything, it was Kia’s strength in providing a car filled to the brim with features. Considering that the Venue and the Vitara Brezza have rooted themselves as the most popular contenders in the segment, the Sonet arrived with an attractive package. A few notable features from the Seltos are carried over to the Sonet which makes it the most feature-packed car in the segment.

In terms of mechanicals, the car is powered by the same engines as the Hyundai Venue. This includes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, a 1.5-litre petrol unit, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit and a 1.2-litre petrol unit. The engine options get multiple gearbox options like a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the IMT. Kia is offering the Sonet in 15 variants across two trim lines, 4 engine and 5 gearbox options. Prices for the base variant starts at INR 6.71 lakh*.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

A rather unconventional choice in this price bracket is the Ertiga MPV that stands as the mainstay of the 7-seater affordable space with the most sales for any MPV in India. The car's latest update is a major step up over its previous iteration. The deal has also become sweeter with features like the touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC, automatic climate control, ABS with EBS, dual airbags, and ISOFIX rear seats among others.

After the BS-VI update, the car now comes with just one engine options ie. the 1.5-litre unit that delivers 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the car come in the form of a manual as well as a torque converter. To attract a more premium customer who might consider Ertiga as a cab, there's the 6-seater XL6 sold through the Nexa dealerships and is a bit more premium, while having the same engine option and features.

Honda Amaze

If you are still the one with a heart inclined towards sedans but don't want to spend more than INR 10 lakh, the Honda Amaze becomes an obvious choice. Prices for the Amaze begins at INR 6.17 lakh and goes up to INR 9.99 lakh. The car is available across four variants: E, S, V, and VX. On offer in the new Amaze are two BS-VI engine options including 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Both are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with the option of a CVT. The petrol unit is good for 90 PS and 110 Nm whereas the diesel develops 100 PS and 200 Nm. The diesel CVT, however, produces slightly less power and torque (80PS/160Nm).

Notable features in the new Amaze comes in the form of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, rear parking camera, and passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop. In terms of safety, the car comes with features that include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. The car takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Ford Aspire.

Hyundai i20

Hatchbacks are still the single biggest selling body type in India and despite sitting at the top of hatchback tree, the premium hatchback segment is commanding tremendous sales. One such car is the new Hyundai i20, earlier called the Elite i20. In its new avatar, the i20 comes with features loaded to the brim. The car now comes with Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity system that comes along with 50+ connected features along with OTA updates. The new version, according to Hyundai is made up of 66 per cent high-strength steel and is lighter than before.

The car benefits from a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay. Also on offer, on the top-spec Asta (O) trim is a digital instrument cluster, a 7 speaker Bose sound system, sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and much more. In terms of safety, the car gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill start assist, to name a few. The diesel option in question is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that is also present in the Venue. As of now, Hyundai only provides the engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox in the new i20. The unit delivers 99 bhp at 4000 rpm and 240 Nm at 1500 rpm.

Renault Kiger

Last on our list the newly launched Renault Kiger, India's most affordable compact SUV, also the sole reason we listed it on our list among a plethora of options. On the outside, the design ethos of the Kiger somewhat falls in the common set with the Kwid, but that’s not a bad thing at all. It gets a high ground clearance at 205 mm and functional roof bars along with 16-inch alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the Kiger measures 3,991mm in length, 1,750mm in width, 1,600mm in terms of height and gets a 2,500mm wheelbase. The Kiger sports a high and wide centre console that is dominated by a 20.32 cm floating touch screen system that features wireless smartphone replication for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at higher trims.

The Kiger is fitted with a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of 100 Ps and a torque of 160 Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and an X-TRONIC automatic continuously variable transmission. The ENERGY 1.0-litre 72 Ps and 96 Nm naturally aspirated engine is available with either a five-speed manual or the EASY-R five-speed robotised gearbox AMT. The new Renault Kiger has been launched at an introductory starting price of INR 5.45 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom prices