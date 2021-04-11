Top 5 Affordable MPVs Under INR 20 Lakh

One of the major reasons why SUVs gained immense popularity in our land is due to the number of people they can seat. While the high-hauliers still dominate the market with their sales, another more sensible option comes in the form of MPV. In recent times, there has been noticeable action in the segment as we saw the entry of a few new models that competed to be the most affordable offering. Hence if you are looking for your next MPV here are the top 5 affordable options in the Indian market right now.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is the latest addition in the seven-seater space having debuted this time last year. With prices starting at INR 4.99 lakh, the MPV comes as a neat package and also India's first modular MPV. Its 5+2 iteration is more than just a passenger favourite, but fold the third row down and you have a boot that is big enough to shame the likes of a Range Rover. The car also scores handsomely in terms of practicality. You get two glove-boxes, front door pockets and storage on the front centre console and there are cup holders for the front two occupants as well.

The second row gets usable door pockets and also on offer are pillar-mounted AC vents and seats that adjust for both recline and reach. In terms of features, the car gets keyless entry and start, a touchscreen multimedia system, a driver information system, dual glove-boxes for additional storage, electric ORVMs without fold function, a cooled box in the centre, and a single-zone manual AC with rear vents that can be adjusted via a dial. The car is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 70bhp and a little under 100Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a manual transmission as well as an AMT.

Datsun Go+

The Datsun Go+ stands as the most affordable 7-seater in India. The car, which is essentially a stretched GO with an additional row of seats, is right suited for a family of seven or less. Its last facelift was back in 2018 when the car benefited from a few tweaks inside and out. However, the icing on the cake came recently in the form of an option for an automatic transmission. Visually, the car resembles its five-seater sibling on the outside, inside as well as the sumptuous list of features for its price.

This list includes elements like a 7.0-inch touchscreen system which offers all the functionality expected of a car in this segment like Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and light and dark mode, deep door pockets, covered glove box, a rear parcel shelf. At its heart, the Datsun Go+ is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 75bhp and 104Nm of torque. The car gets two transmission options including a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maurit Ertiga stands as the mainstay of the 5-seater space with maximum sales in the segment, while not being as affordable as the Datson Go+, or the Triber. The car's latest update is a major step up over its previous iteration. The deal has also become sweeter with features like the touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC, automatic climate control, ABS with EBS, dual airbags, and ISOFIX rear seats among others.

After the BS-VI update, the car now comes with just one engine options i.e. the 1.5-litre unit that delivers 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the car come in the form of a manual as well as a torque converter. If you are one who likes a more premium car, the Ertiga can be bought as the XL6, which Maruti sells from the Nexa dealerships, having a set of features and engine, but a different seating system and updated design.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta, is without any doubt, the poster boy of MPVs in India. It hasn't received any major update in the past couple of years, yet has a timeless design. In terms of dimensions, the Toyota Innova Crysta measures 4735mm in length and 1830mm in width. The car stands 1795mm high and has a wheelbase of 2750mm. The car gets a boot space of 300-litres with all three rows up, and 900-litres with the third row folded. The Innova Crysta gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

In term of powertrain, Toyota offers the Innova Crysta with a 2.7-litre petrol engine that outputs 166PS and 245Nm of torque and 2.4-litre diesel that delivers 150PS and 360Nm of torque. Both are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and offer a 6-speed torque converter unit as an option. The Toyota Innova Crysta comes in 18 variants. The price for the entry-level GX 7-seater variant starts at INR 16.27 lakh*, meanwhile, the top-rung ZX 7-seater variant with automatic transmission goes up to INR 24.34 lakh*.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo is the brand's first modern MPV since Bolero has been in the market for a long time now and is primary considered a rural SUV. The Marazzo, with the design inspired by Shark, recently got a bump in the prices up to Rs 39,000. Post the same the car is now priced from INR 11.64 lakh* to INR 13.79 lakh*. It is being offered in three variants: M2, M4+ and M6+ and comes in both 7- and 8-seater configurations. The Marazzo sits between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta in terms of pricing.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine rated at 122PS and 300Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual. Mahindra also offers an Eco mode that reduces the engine output to a more modest 100PS. Mahindra’s MPV comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto climate control. In terms of safety features, the car comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

*Ex-showroom prices.