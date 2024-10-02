This New Tech Detects Drunk Driving Without Breathalyzer

VinAI is set to showcase its revolutionary DrunkSense technology at InCabin Europe 2024, a groundbreaking system designed to passively detect drunk driving without the need for a breathalyzer. Marking its debut in Europe, DrunkSense boasts an impressive accuracy rate of up to 85%, setting a new standard for modern traffic safety.

DrunkSense utilizes a multimodal sensor approach to ensure driver safety in next-gen smart vehicles. By monitoring facial expressions, vehicle control, and incorporating air alcohol sensors, this system outperforms traditional breathalyzers, improving drunk driving detection by 8% compared to the industry average. Its continuous operation, requiring no human interaction, enables timely warnings or interventions even if the driver’s blood alcohol concentration is below the legal limit.

Attendees at InCabin Europe 2024 can explore DrunkSense in person at booth #117. VinAI experts will also provide an in-depth presentation titled "DrunkSense: Integrating Multimodal Sensing and Advanced Analytics for Enhanced Drunk Driving Detection" on October 10th at 9:25 AM at Stage 1.

InCabin Europe 2024, running from October 8-10 in Barcelona, Spain, is the premier event for in-cabin monitoring technologies. With its participation, VinAI continues to assert its leadership in the global AI landscape, cementing its reputation as one of the top 20 companies worldwide in AI research and application.