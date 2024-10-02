Mitsubishi Unveils Refreshed Outlander PHEV, European Launch in 2025

Mitsubishi has unveiled the refreshed version of its flagship Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). Set to hit Japanese showrooms this fall, the updated model will make its way to 20 European countries by spring 2025.

Renowned for its robust design and cutting-edge technology, the new Outlander PHEV now boasts a longer electric range of over 80 kilometers (WLTP) and a 20% boost in power output. Enhancements in ride quality come from an optimized S-AWC system, updated suspension, and new tires.

Also read: Nissan, Honda, and Mitsubishi Motors Forge Strategic Partnership

Inside, the Outlander gets a tech upgrade with a larger 12.3-inch display, better connectivity, and seat ventilation. Mitsubishi also partnered with Yamaha to offer an improved audio system, taking in-car sound to the next level.

First launched in 2013, the Outlander PHEV has sold over 370,000 units globally, solidifying its position as the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid 4WD SUV.