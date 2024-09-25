How Many Vehicles Can Car Haulers Carry?

The average car hauler can carry between 5 and 9 vehicles, depending on their size and configuration. Car haulers, also known as auto transport trucks, are efficient ways to transport multiple cars simultaneously.

Types of Car Haulers & Number of Vehicles They Can Carry

Car hauling companies offer diverse options for transporting vehicles. The capacity varies based on the hauler type.

Open Car Carriers

Open carriers are common for car shipping services. They transport various types of cars, from private to antique vehicles.

Hauler Type Capacity Single Car Open Trailer 1 car or 3-4 motorcycles Single-Level Multi-Car Open Trailer 2-4 cars Multi-Level Multi-Car Open Trailer Up to 10 cars

Specialized Haulers

Specialized haulers cater to unique car hauling needs. They're ideal for antique or private car transport services.

Flatbed Trailer: Typically hauls 1-4 vehicles

Typically hauls 1-4 vehicles Gooseneck Trailer: Carries 1-2 larger cars

Carries 1-2 larger cars Drop Deck Trailer: Designed for bigger vehicles

Designed for bigger vehicles Wedge Trailer: Usually transports 2-3 cars, max 4

Usually transports 2-3 cars, max 4 Custom Car Haulers are crucial for unique car types or hauling services. Due to their custom dimensions and weight, they usually carry just one vehicle per shipment.

are crucial for unique car types or hauling services. Due to their custom dimensions and weight, they usually carry just one vehicle per shipment. Aluminum car haulers

Heavy Equipment Transport

Lowboy trailers are essential for commercial vehicle transport companies. They typically haul large, heavy equipment such as RVs, tractors, bulldozers, excavators, etc. The carrying capacity is usually 1-2 vehicles.

Moreover, they also use aluminum car haulers for improved efficiency. They're lightweight and resist corrosion, making them popular among hauling companies.

How Many Cars Fit in Enclosed Car Haulers?

Enclosed haulers protect valuable vehicles during transport. Their capacity varies by type and size.

Classic Car Haulers

Classic car haulers offer premium service for vintage vehicles. These enclosed trailers shield precious cargo from the elements.

Hauler Type Capacity Single-Car Enclosed 1 classic car Multi-Car Enclosed 2-6 classic cars

Companies often use specialized hauling equipment for antique vehicles. Enclosed trailers ensure the safe transport of these treasures.

Antique Car Haulers

Antique car haulers provide extra care for delicate vehicles. These enclosed services protect irreplaceable automobiles during shipping.

Single-deck enclosed: Carries 1-2 antique cars

Carries 1-2 antique cars Double-deck enclosed: Transports 3-4 antique vehicles

Transports 3-4 antique vehicles Custom antique haulers: Tailored for specific needs

Hauling companies invest in specialized trailers for antique transport. This ensures top-notch service for valuable classics.

Private Car Haulers

Private car haulers cater to discerning clients. These enclosed trailers offer personalized shipping services.

Hauler Size Private Car Capacity 20-foot enclosed 1-2 private vehicles 40-foot enclosed Up to 4 private cars

Hauling firms use private enclosed trailers for luxury vehicles. This ensures discreet and secure transport service.

Race Car Haulers

Race car haulers are specialized enclosed trailers. They're designed to ship high-performance vehicles safely.

Stacker trailers: Can haul 2-4 race cars

Can haul 2-4 race cars Gooseneck enclosed: Usually fits 1-2 race cars

Usually fits 1-2 race cars Semi-trailer enclosed: Carries up to 6 race cars

Companies offering race car hauling use custom-enclosed trailers. These provide secure transport for valuable competition vehicles.

How Many Trucks & RVs Fit on a Car Hauler?

Open Car Hauler:

Typically, an open car hauler can carry between 4 and 6 trucks or RVs at a time, depending on their size. They have an open deck with partitions installed between vehicles to prevent shifting during transport.

Enclosed Car Hauler:

An enclosed car hauler has sides and a roof covering the deck to protect vehicles like trucks and RVs from weather elements like rain during transport. They usually come in single- or double-level configurations.

Two Level 6-8 trucks/RVs Single Level 4-6 trucks/RVs

Should I Hire Car Hauling Companies or Look For Car Haulers for Rent Near Me?

Hiring your trailer comes with a lower cost, but the hassle of driving and the trailer's safety liability, hiring a shipper takes that burden off.

Whether you require a one-way car shipping service or are open to renting used car haulers, do your research to find reliable and licensed professionals.

Getting multiple shipping quotes can help you identify the best value for your needs to ship a car across town or out of state.