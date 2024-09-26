BYD Celebrates 9 Millionth NEV with 2-Seater Electric Supercar

26/09/2024

BYD has reached a significant milestone as its 9 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) rolled off the production line, less than three months after hitting the 8 million mark. The historic achievement was celebrated at BYD’s Shenzhen plant, marking the company as the first Chinese automaker to accomplish this feat.

Byd Yangwang U9 Electric Supercar

The 9 millionth NEV is none other than the Yangwang U9, a 2-seat electric supercar from BYD’s ultra-luxury sub-brand. Priced at RMB 1.68 million ($239,230), the U9 is the most expensive model in BYD’s lineup, underlining the brand's expansion into the premium market.

Powered by four electric motors generating a combined 960 kW, the U9 delivers an astonishing 1,306 horsepower and 1,680 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars produced by a local automaker. In track tests, the U9 achieved a top speed of 375.12 km/h.

Byd Yangwang U9 Electric Supercar Production

The Yangwang U9 was launched in February, with deliveries starting in August. Seven units were delivered last month, reflecting BYD's growing presence in the high-performance electric vehicle segment.

