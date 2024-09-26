BYD Celebrates 9 Millionth NEV with 2-Seater Electric Supercar

BYD has reached a significant milestone as its 9 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) rolled off the production line, less than three months after hitting the 8 million mark. The historic achievement was celebrated at BYD’s Shenzhen plant, marking the company as the first Chinese automaker to accomplish this feat.

The 9 millionth NEV is none other than the Yangwang U9, a 2-seat electric supercar from BYD’s ultra-luxury sub-brand. Priced at RMB 1.68 million ($239,230), the U9 is the most expensive model in BYD’s lineup, underlining the brand's expansion into the premium market.

Powered by four electric motors generating a combined 960 kW, the U9 delivers an astonishing 1,306 horsepower and 1,680 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars produced by a local automaker. In track tests, the U9 achieved a top speed of 375.12 km/h.

The Yangwang U9 was launched in February, with deliveries starting in August. Seven units were delivered last month, reflecting BYD's growing presence in the high-performance electric vehicle segment.