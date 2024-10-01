Priceless Jaguar XK120 Crushed in a Head-on Collision

A head-turning classic, the Jaguar XK120 is an icon that deserves to be on the road, not locked away in some dusty garage. But with the thrill of driving these beauties comes the risk of catastrophe, as Giuseppe Cerbone and Nicolo Bottini Bongrani discovered in a shocking head-on collision. Their meticulously maintained 1948 Jaguar XK120 met its match not on the Mille Miglia racecourse but on a test run, courtesy of a distracted Opel driver.

As they prepared for the 2025 Mille Miglia, their hopes were dashed when an Opel Insignia swerved into their lane, crushing the right side of their prized Jaguar. The crash, reportedly caused by a driver more focused on her phone than the road, left both cars in shambles. Although no one was seriously injured, the Jaguar's future now hangs in the balance.

For classic car aficionados, this isn’t just another fender bender. The XK120, valued at over $100,000, is a rare masterpiece of automotive history. Its sleek curves and roaring engine are meant for speed, not scrap metal. But after this brutal collision, it’s unclear whether this legendary racer will ever see the starting line again.

While the Mille Miglia is still months away, the clock is ticking. Can this classic be restored in time for the race? Or will the incident mark the end of the road for a car that was once the epitome of speed and style? Only time—and a lot of restoration work—will tell if the XK120 can be resurrected to grace the roads once more.

Source: Kronen Zeitung via Motor1