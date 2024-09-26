Hyundai and Kia Partner with Samsung to Revolutionize Connected Vehicle Experience

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have teamed up with Samsung Electronics in a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the integration between software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and smartphones. This collaboration seeks to secure a strong position in the evolving mobility service ecosystem.

At a signing ceremony held at Samsung’s Seoul R&D campus, key executives from Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung outlined their plans to develop a next-gen infotainment system and a user-focused mobility ecosystem. Set to debut in 2026, this system will seamlessly link SDVs to smartphones, offering enriched in-vehicle services.

A highlight of the partnership is the integration of Samsung’s SmartThings platform, enabling vehicle location tracking through SmartThings Find. This feature utilizes a crowdsourced network of Samsung Galaxy devices with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, providing real-time vehicle location data, even in areas without cellular coverage.

Also read: 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Launched in South Korea: Enhanced Performance & Features

Hyundai and Kia also plan to simplify user account registration by connecting with Samsung’s ecosystem, paving the way for services tailored to individual preferences, including healthcare, pet care, and personalized vehicle interiors.

Looking ahead, Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung will host the 2025 Developer Conference, aiming to foster innovation by allowing external developers to create apps for the SDV platform through shared APIs and SDKs. This collaboration promises to deliver a more connected and personalized mobility experience for users.