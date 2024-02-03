These 4 Interesting & Useful Car Features Made Standard in All 2025 GM Models

GM is making some of OnStar’s most sought-after technology even more accessible to retail and fleet customers. Starting with the 2025 model year, every customer who buys a new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac vehicle will get Automatic Crash Response, remote vehicle commands, and navigation and voice assistance features at no additional cost above the vehicle purchase price.

OnStar One Essentials, the new OnStar package, brings together the features in one convenient bundle for retail customers:

OnStar’s Automatic Crash Response is the industry’s first comprehensive automatic crash notification system, connecting customers to critical assistance in the moments after an accident, even if they are unresponsive. Specially-trained OnStar Emergency Advisors can immediately call into the vehicle to provide medical assistance and relay vital information to first responders.

Remote vehicle commands allow customers to manage their vehicle wherever they are, using their smartphone. From the myChevrolet, myGMC, myBuick, or myCadillac mobile app, they can lock/unlock, remote start, and locate their vehicle, as well as get on-demand diagnostics and real-time vehicle status notifications, whenever they have those features enabled.

Navigation and voice assistance add simplicity to the drive with apps like Alexa Built-in, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Maps+, and Waze on eligible vehicles.

OnStar One Essentials will be included for eight years with every new vehicle purchase at no additional cost. The 2025 Chevrolet Trax and 2025 Buick Envista, two of GM’s most affordable models, will be among the first to get the package. All Cadillac customers will get additional premium OnStar services for three years, starting from the time of vehicle purchase.

GM Envolve fleet and business customers will receive these standard features for eight years with OnStar One Business Essentials. Retail and fleet vehicles in Canada will receive similar standard content.