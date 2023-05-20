Tesla Cybertruck Drifts in Snow as its Winter Testing Picks Up Pace

Winter testing of the Tesla Cybertruck is underway. The company has shared an image of the electric vehicle drifting in the snow. However, it did not reveal where this testing is being carried on.

Tesla Cybertruck made its debut back in 2019. Now it seems that Tesla has made some meaningful progress on the development of the EV that is expected to compete with Ford Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and others when launched.

Speaking of, the Tesla Cybertruck should go into production later this year. Tesla is expecting to sell 250,000 to 500,000 units of the EV in a year.

Source