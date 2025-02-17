Toyota Introduces Next-Gen Fuel Cell with Diesel-Like Durability

Toyota Motor Corporation has introduced its third-generation fuel cell (FC) system, marking a significant step in advancing hydrogen technology. Designed for the commercial sector, the new system offers enhanced durability, improved fuel efficiency, and lower costs, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to a hydrogen-powered future.

A Leap in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

The 3rd Gen FC System is built to match the durability of diesel engines, making it a viable alternative for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Key improvements include:

Twice the Durability – Achieves longevity comparable to diesel engines.

– Achieves longevity comparable to diesel engines. 20% Longer Range – Fuel efficiency is 1.2 times better than the previous generation.

– Fuel efficiency is 1.2 times better than the previous generation. Lower Costs – Innovations in cell design and manufacturing significantly cut production expenses.

Toyota plans to deploy this new system in trucks, buses, passenger cars, rail applications, and stationary generators across Japan, Europe, North America, and China starting in 2026.

Hydrogen-Powered Expansion

Since launching the Mirai FCEV in 2014, Toyota has been actively developing fuel cell applications beyond passenger vehicles. The company has already supplied over 2,700 FC systems globally for use in buses, rail transport, and power generators.

The 3rd Gen FC System, shaped by real-world testing and customer feedback, features a compact design for easier integration across multiple sectors. Toyota continues collaborating with governments and industry partners to accelerate the shift toward a hydrogen-based economy.

Toyota will showcase the 3rd Gen FC System at the H2 & FC EXPO in Tokyo on February 19, further highlighting its role in shaping the future of clean energy mobility.