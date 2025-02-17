Audi RS Q8 Performance Debuts in India

Audi has unleashed its high-performance luxury SUV, the RS Q8 Performance, in India. Priced at ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom), this beast merges raw power with refined luxury, redefining the performance SUV segment.

Unmatched Power & Precision

At its heart lies a 4.0L V8 TFSI engine, delivering 640 hp and 850 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, it rockets from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. An adaptive air suspension, RS sport exhaust, and all-wheel steering ensure a thrilling yet controlled drive.

Bold Design & Premium Comfort

Sporting HD Matrix LED headlights, RS-specific styling, and 23-inch alloy wheels, the RS Q8 Performance makes a statement. Inside, Valcona leather sport seats, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit elevate luxury. Features like four-zone climate control, massage seats, and a panoramic sunroof add to the premium experience.

Technology & Safety

Packed with MMI Navigation Plus, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera, the SUV blends cutting-edge tech with convenience. Safety is top-notch with six airbags, lane departure warning, ESC, and cruise control.

Exclusive Colors & Ownership Perks

The RS Q8 Performance comes in multiple exterior and interior color options, including Audi Exclusive shades. Audi also offers a 10-year complimentary Roadside Assistance and comprehensive maintenance packages.