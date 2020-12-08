Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Spied Testing For The First Time!

Tata Motors facelifted the Tigor sub-compact sedan earlier this year but now, a new spy shot of a camouflaged Tata Tigor has again surfaced on the internet. This new test mule thus could be an upcoming turbo-petrol variant of the Tata Tigor. This is not the first time the Tata Tigor will have a turbo-petrol engine under its hood. Tata earlier sold the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP as sporty iterations of the standard cars they were based on, but it was discontinued as we stepped into the BS6 era.

Tata Motors had previously said that they will be introducing turbo-petrol variants for both the Tiago and the Tigor to add to the existing lineup, but it will not be a dedicated hot-hatch as the JTP variants were. And while we have already seen spy shots of the Tiago turbo petrol on test before, this is the first time the Tigor was spotted in this guise. Upon launch, the Tata Tigor turbo will be pitted directly against the Hyundai Aura turbo, which is the only other turbo-petrol sedan in this segment.

Under the hood of the Tigor turbo, we expect Tata to throw in the 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon. It will of course be detuned from what it makes in the Nexon. We expect this engine to produce about 99hp and 140Nm of torque in the Tigor. The engine should come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The same engine will also be powering the Altroz turbo, where it is likely to produce 110hp and 140Nm of torque.

For reference, the older JTP variant was powered by a BS4-compliant 1.2-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that produced 112 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. So it definitely will not be as sporty as the JTP. As for styling changes, its difficult to comment anything on that regard right now as the car is heavily camouflaged. However, as is the trend, you can expect some blacked-out exterior treatment with smoked headlamps and possibly, some new colors as well.

Although this particular test mule was spotted with full wheel covers, the expect the production-spec model to come with stylish looking alloy wheels too. It however seems that the rear section will largely remain unchanged but a subtle spoiler could be thrown into the mix. The clear-glass LED tail lamps however remain unchanged. We do not get a look inside the cabin of the Tigor turbo variant, but we do not expect many changes there. It could just come with all-black upholstery and interior theme, with a few Turbo badges thrown in here and there. The Tata Tigor turbo is expected to launch sometime around mid-2021.

