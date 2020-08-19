Rumoured Tata Tiago turbo petrol variant spotted fully disguised

The turbo petrol variant of the Tata Altroz has been spotted testing several times in the past. It is only a matter of time before the forced induction model of the popular hatchback breaks cover. While we were waiting for Tata Motors to launch the new Altroz turbo petrol in our country, the rumoured Tata Tiago turbo petrol variant has been spied testing on the Indian roads.

The test mule of the rumoured Tata Tiago turbo petrol variant spotted was heavily disguised. As a result, the spy shots do not reveal any sort of badging to confirm the car’s variant. However, considering the low demand for diesel cars in this segment and their high price, it is likely that the prototype caught on camera is indeed the turbo petrol variant of the Tata Tiago.

Just like the upcoming Tata Altroz turbo petrol model, the rumoured Tata Tiago turbo petrol variant would feature styling identical to that of the petrol variant of the hatchback that is already available on sale in the domestic market. Tata Motors is also expected to keep the interiors of the turbocharged variant unchanged. The main highlight will be under the hood.

While there are no details regarding the powertrain of the rumoured Tata Tiago turbo petrol variant, it is being speculated that the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine that we will see in the forthcoming turbo petrol variant of the Tata Altroz will be used with some tweaks. This engine also powers the current Tata Nexon. Tata Motors is expected to provide the turbo petrol variant of the Tiago with a DCT as well. The new hatchback is likely to have around 100 PS of maximum power. For reference, the BS6 petrol version of the 2020 Tata Tiago, that was launched earlier this year, has 84 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Petrol And Tata Gravitas Spied Together; Launch End Of 2020

We are expecting to learn more about the rumoured Tata Tiago turbo petrol variant in the near future.