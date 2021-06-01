Tata Tiago Crashes Into BMW 3 Series - Build Quality At Par With The German

The Tata Tiago is the only hatchback in its segment that has a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP and that's something to really boast about. Time and again, we have come across numerous images and videos of Tata models faring extremely well in case of accidents, and so has been true for the Tiago as well. The Tata Tiago is extremely well built product, more than its price would suggest, and here we have a perfect example of that, where it bumped into the rear end of a BMW 3 Series and came away with minimal damages. More importantly, the damages weren't any worse than on the Bimmer itself.

These images of the Tata Tiago after bumping into the rear of a BMW 3 Series were shared on Tiago Facebook Owners Group. Reportedly, the accident took place at speeds of about 50 kph, where the BMW driver applied emergency brakes and the Tiago hit it from behind, not having enough time or space to react. Fearing some heavy damages, the Tiago owner stepped out of the car only to find a minor dent on the bonnet and a deformed grille. The rest of the bumper and the headlights were absolutely fine. As for the BMW 3 Series, it too had a minor dent on its rear bumper, but nothing major on either cars.

The fact that the Tiago picked up damages only as much as the 3 Series - a car that is much more expensive and supposedly much better built - is a testament to its superior build quality. Any other car, at an impact at 50 kph, would surely have picked up much more damages. For its repairing, the owner was given an estimate of INR 28,000 by the Tata dealer, almost entirely of which will be covered by insurance, and is pretty reasonable indeed. In fact, the bonnet, grille, bumper and the front fenders will be completely replaced as part of the repair. The owner was required to pay only a minimal amount of INR 1500 for processing and consumables fee.

Tata offers the Tiago in five trim levels - XE, XT, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ Dual Tone. Top-spec variants of the Tiago come pretty well loaded with features. Some highlight include 15-inch alloy wheels, 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, adjustable front headrests, electronically adjustable ORVMs, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, automatic climate control, rear parking camera, cooled glove box, voice commands and a rear defogger. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking assist and display, seatbelt reminder and follow-me-home lamps.

The Tiago is currently offered with a sole petrol engine option under its hood. The BS6-compliant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine produces 86 PS and 113 Nm. Gearbox options for the small car include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual unit. Currently, prices of the Tiago start at INR 4.99 lakh* and top out at INR 6.95 lakh*. For its rivals, the Tata Tiago has its competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Santro, (INR 4.68-6.00 lakh)*, Datsun Go (INR 4.02-6.51 lakh)*, and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (INR 4.66-6.18 lakh)*.

*All prices are ex-showroom