Tata Motors is one of the most popular carmakers in India. They offer a variety of vehicles in their passenger car stable. A few months ago, the carmaker introduced the new-gen Safari in our market. It is based on the platform of Tata Harrier, which was launched in India back in 2019. Already, we have seen several videos of the new-gen Safari being driven on different terrains or getting modified as per the customer’s preference. Here’s a recent video, which shows the fuel efficiency of the all-new Tata SUV.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named Crunch Reviews. This is a short video in which a vlogger shows the fuel efficiency of the 2021 Tata Safari. In the video, the Youtuber simply shows the touchscreen infotainment unit of the car, which displays all the information regarding the fuel efficiency of the SUV. In the description area, the vlogger mentions that he got these mileage numbers while driving the Safari on a zero traffic highway, which is around 20kms long. The cruise control of the SUV was set at 80kmph, and it was being driven on Eco mode and the AC was turned on all the time.

In total, two people were sitting inside the car while this video was being shot, and the Tata Safari you see here is the top-spec XZ+ MT trim. In the video, the infotainment unit shows that the SUV is returning the fuel-efficiency 18kmpl. This mileage figure is quite impressive considering the fact that the Tata Safari is a three-row SUV and is also heavier than its five-seater counterpart. It is rated to offer an ARAI certified mileage of 16.14kmpl, and 18kmpl is almost 2kmpl more than the certified numbers.

The new-gen Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit, which shreds 170 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This is the same power plant, which does duties in Tata Harrier. In its segment, it rubs shoulders with the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.