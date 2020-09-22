Tata Nexon EV available at limited-period subscription plan in select cities

The Tata Nexon EV is undoubtedly one of the most popular electric cars in India. We can get an idea about its increasing demand by the fact that Tata Motors has produced over 1000 units of the electric vehicle in just over 6 months since its launch. Now, to make the Nexon EV much more accessible to the masses, the homegrown automobile manufacturer has announced a limited-period subscription plan.

The new Tata Nexon EV subscription plan will allow customers to experience India’s best-selling SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just INR 34,900 per month without worrying about the road tax, registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance of the electric vehicle. Customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months.

Speaking about the Nexon EV subscription plan, Mr Pankaj Jhunja, Head - Mobility Services, Tata Motors said:

We at Tata Motors are continuously striving to offer exciting propositions that are smarter, affordable and convenient, for those who desire to experience driving smooth, silent and green Nexon EV. Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of a shared economy.

Tata Motors is offering the new Nexon EV subscription plan in partnership with Orix Auto. This plan will include comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24x7 roadside assistance, free maintenance with periodic servicing, and doorstep delivery. Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office, as per their requirement.

It is to be noted that the Tata Nexon EV subscription plan is valid until 30 November. Only the first 100 subscribers will be able to benefit from the offer. Once the subscription plan is finished, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle. The service is being offered in 5 major cities including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The subscription plan should suit best for customers who for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, among others.

