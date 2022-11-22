Tata Tiago NRG Now in CNG, Available in 4 Colours & 2 Trims

Tata Tiago NRG is now available in the CNG avatar. The latest model has been launched in 4 colours and 2 trims.

Tata Tiago NRG has received a phenomenal response from the masses, as it established itself as a tough-roader with its SUV-inspired design and offroading capabilities. Seeing the outstanding response for Tiago NRG in the last 1 year, Tata Motors is extending the NRG portfolio by launching it with India’s most advanced CNG Technology - iCNG Technology.

Tata Tiago NRG CNG is India’s First Toughroader CNG with a high ground clearance of 177 mm and retuned suspension. Available in four attractive colours – Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey, the Tiago NRG CNG will come in two trim options and will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships.

Introduced in 2022, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors, with its four pillars of Incredible Performance, Iconic Safety, Intelligent Technology, and Impressive Features has witnessed an impressive response from customers. The Tiago NRG iCNG comes with the new ‘iCNG’ badging in the exteriors and is equipped with SUV design elements such as armoured front cladding, infinity black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, squircle wheel arches, and 14” Hyperstyle wheels.