New Tata Tiago NRG vs Tiago Hatchback - What’s Different?

Expanding its product lineup even further, Tata Motors has recently launched the new Tata Tiago NRG in the Indian market. It is a more rugged-looking cross-hatch based on the facelifted model of the Tiago hatchback that was introduced last year. So, what all is different between these two models? Let’s find out.

Exterior

The biggest and most prominent change is on the outside. The new Tata Tiago NRG features the same sharper-looking headlamps and front grille that we have seen on the Tiago facelift, however, the front and rear bumpers of the cross-hatch have been slightly redesigned to suit the car’s more masculine visual appeal. Tata Motors has also added faux silver skid plates at both ends. Apart from that, the Tiago NRG also has black body cladding along the lower section of the body and on the wheel arches. This imparts a bolder appearance to the vehicle.

The new Tata Tiago NRG also comes with blacked-out roof and door handles. In fact, the D-pillars and ORVMs have also been finished in black for a more mature look. The faux roof rails try to enhance the vehicle’s overall muscular stance. At the back, there’s a thick black horizontal trim bearing the NRG badge. Tata Motors has also slapped on new 15-in dual-tone alloy wheels.

Also Read: New Maruti Celerio to Have Atleast Two Colour Options - Red, Blue

Interior

The interior of the new Tata Tiago NRG remains more or less the same as the facelifted Tiago hatchback. So, you will find most of the features familiar - a 7-in touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman sound system, power-folding ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, etc.

A couple of additional features that can be found in the new Tiago NRG are the engine start/stop button and keyless entry. However, the new vehicle misses out on automatic climate control.

Engine

No changes have been made under the hood. The new Tata Tiago NRG uses the same 1.3L 3-cylinder NA engine from the facelifted Tiago hatchback. It produces 86 HP and 113 Nm of torque. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit on offer.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Swift CNG & Dzire CNG Specs Leaked

The new Tata Tiago NRG is available in only a single fully-loaded trim. Its manual transmission variant has been priced at INR 6.57 lakh whereas the AMT model will set you back by INR 7.09 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom