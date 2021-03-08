2021 Tata Safari Waiting Period Already Up To 2 Months!

Earlier last month, Tata Motors launched the all-new Safari with prices starting from INR 14.69 lakh and going up to INR 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2021 Tata Safari is available in seven trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and the top-spec Adventure Persona trim - and is Tata's new flagship product in the country. As was expected, the Safari has racked up quite a demand for itself, with waiting period for the SUV going up to a maximum of 2 months already.

Although Tata Motors haven't revealed the exact booking details for the new Safari, they have revealed that the higher-spec variants are "more in-demand". A fair few buyers have also opted for the top-spec Adventure Persona variant so far. Most variants of the new Safari are seeing a waiting period of up to one and a half months in most cities. However, in cities like Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad, the waiting period goes up to a maximum of 2 months.

Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. While the new Safari may be a front-wheel drive SUV as of now, Tata Motors have said that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be adapted to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system.

In terms of design, the Safari is largely similar to that of the Tata Harrier, except for the added length of course. However, there are some key differences to note. The Safari boasts an unique grille up front with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof, a new tail gate, roof rails with the Safari inscription and a more upright rear section. The interior is mostly identical as well.

The Safari, however, gets a new Oyster white upholstery for the seats and the door pads and a new ash wood trim around the instrument panel. The Safari always had to be a genuine three-row SUV and it does not have an apologetic third row of seats. In fact, they are very usable indeed. In terms of features, the Safari gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen system, 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, drive modes (Eco, City and Sports) and ESP-based Terrain modes (Normal, Rough and Wet), electric parking brake, hill-descent control, ambient lighting, powered driver seat, iRA connected car tech and much more.

