New-gen Tata Safari vs Pre-Facelift Toyota Fortuner In A Drag Race

Recently, Tata Motors launched the new-gen Safari in India, marking the return of an iconic nameplate. Soon after its launch in our market, the waiting period on the SUV is already up to around 2.5 months in some cities, which simply shows the high-demand for Tata's new flagship. The 2021 Tata Safari looks butch and has quite some presence on the road. In fact, it looks almost as big as the Toyota Fortuner. But does it have a grunt as powerful as the Toyota SUV?

Well, to answer that question, here's a drag race between the Toyota Fortuner diesel automatic and the Tata Safari diesel manual. This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named Arun Pawar. The video shows a 2018 Toyota Fortuner diesel automatic competing against the new-gen Tata Safari diesel manual. This drag race may not be completely fair as one SUV has a manual gearbox while the other has an automatic. However, the vlogger conducted four different rounds and also changed the drivers for a more accurate result.

But first, the specifications. Mechanically, this pre-facelift Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel mill that produces 177hp and 420Nm of torque. However, here we need to consider the heavier kerb weight of Fortuner than the Tata Safari. The Tata SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 170hp and 350 Nm. Both SUVs are quite equally matched on power. Although the Fortuner has more torque, it is also around 700kg heavier than the Tata Safari.

Talking about the drag race, in the first round, both SUVs started the race almost head to head, but the Safari takes a small lead. The Toyota Fortuner eventually starts to creep ahead of Safari, but then the Fortuner driver applies the brakes. Afterwards, the Toyota SUV wins the second, third and fourth rounds. For the third and fourth round, the drivers were swapped. In the third and fourth round, the Toyota Fortuner effortlessly takes the lead and remained ahead of Safari till the finish line.

The Toyota Fortuner wins this drag race quite effortlessly. While the Fortuner featured in this video is the pre-facelift version, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner comes with an upgraded diesel engine that produces 201hp of power and 500Nm of torque in its automatic guise. The new Fortuner would have outpaced the Safari by an even bigger margin. That said, we think the new Safari is all the SUV you will ever need. Click here to find out more.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata and Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.