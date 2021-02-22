2021 Tata Safari Launched in India; Prices Start From INR 14.99 Lakh

After a lot of anticipation, Tata Motors have finally launched the 2021 Safari in India with introductory prices starting from INR 14.99 lakh and going up to INR 21.45 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings for the new Safari are currently ongoing and deliveries will commence from today itself. Essentially a three-row version of the Tata Harrier, the 2021 Safari marks the return of an iconic nameplate in the Indian market. This will be Tata's new flagship product in the Indian market and here's a look at the detailed price list of the 2021 Tata Safari.

Variants Price (Introductory, Ex-showroom) XE INR 14.99 lakh XM (MT/AT) INR 16.00 lakh / INR 17.25 lakh XT INR 17.45 lakh XT+ INR 18.25 lakh XZ (MT/AT) INR 19.15 lakh / INR 20.40 lakh XZ+ (6/7-seater) (MT/AT) INR 19.99 lakh / INR 21.25 lakh Adventure Persona (6/7-seater) (MT/AT) INR 20.20 lakh / INR 21.45 lakh

2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona

A big surprise today was the introduction of a special Adventure Persona of the new Safari. Sitting at the top of the Safari lineup, the Adventure Persona comes with a few distinct cosmetic upgrades for a true-SUV look. Painted in an exclusive Tropical Mist Blue color, the Safari Adevnture Persona gets distinctive gloss black and granite black trims on the grille and the roof rails. The 18-inch alloy wheels also come painted in charcoal black and there's a bold gloss black 'Safari' lettering on the bonnet. On the inside, the Adventure persona gets earthy brown upholstery and dark chrome and piano black interior trim and furnishing. Overall, the Adventure Persona looks lot more rugged over the standard variants of the Safari.

2021 Tata Safari - Exterior and Interior Design

The 2021 Tata Safari is largely similar to the Harrier in terms of design. However, there are some key differences to note. The Safari boasts an unique grille up front with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof, a new tail gate, roof rails with the Safari inscription and a more upright rear section. Tata have added 63mm to the Harrier’s length and 80mm to the height to make way for a decent third row. The Safari also boasts of a new Harbour Blue paint shade and larger 18-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the basic dashboard layout and features list remain more or less identical to the Harrier. The Safari however gets a new Oyster white upholstery for the seats and the door pads and a new ash wood trim around the instrument panel. The Safari always had to be a genuine three-row SUV and it does not have a very apologetic third row of seats after all. It will come in two seating configurations - a 6-seater with captain seats and a 7-seater with bench seats.

2021 Tata Safari - Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. While the new Safari may be a front-wheel drive SUV as of now, Tata Motors have said that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be adapted to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system. Tata have said that based on customer feedback and research, they could actually explore the possibility of a 4x4 Safari sometime in the future.

2021 Tata Safari - Variants and Features

The 2021 Tata Safari will be available in six trims in India - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+. Tata is offering the automatic gearbox option only with the XM, XZ, and XZ+ trims.

In terms of features, top-spec trims of the Safari come equipped with features such as an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, drive modes (Eco, City and Sports) and ESP-based Terrain modes (Normal, Rough and Wet), electric parking brake, hill-descent control, boss seating mode for the second row, ambient lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon HID headlights, powered driver seat, iRA connected car tech and much more.

2021 Tata Safari - Competition Check

Currently, the only rival for the Tata Safari in the Indian market are the MG Hector Plus and the current-gen Mahindra XUV500 as other three-row mid-size SUVs in this class. However, it will soon be joined by the likes of the 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.