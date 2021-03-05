Earlier last month, Tata Motors launched the all-new Safari with prices starting from INR 14.69 lakh and going up to INR 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). One of the biggest talking points about the 2021 Safari has been the new Adventure Persona variant - the top-of-the-line variant that comes with unique exterior and interior alterations which really make it stand out. So here's a detailed walkaround of the new Tata Safari Adventure Persona against the regular mode, highlighting their differences.

Tata Safari vs Adventure Persona - Exterior Changes

If you are fed up with increasing amount of chrome in our cars. the Safari Adventure Persona is just the right vehicle for you. This trim deletes all chrome from the regular model for gloss black or granite black finishes. The Safari Adventure Persona comes in an exclusive 'Tropical Mist' blue paint shade. The color contrasts beautifully with the blacked-out elements on the new Safari.

Further, the grille, door handles, headlamp surround, window line, badging, and the roof rails are all finished in glossy black. These elements come finished in chrome in the standard Safari. There's also a bold 'Safari' lettering embossed on the bonnet of the Adventure Persona variant. The silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers have also been blacked out. The 18-inch alloy wheels are similar in design on both the model, but are finished in gunmetal grey on the Adventure Persona variant.

Also Read : Can New Tata Safari Attract Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour Buyers?

Tata Safari vs Adventure Persona - Interior Changes

Stepping inside the cabin, the interiors of the Safari Adventure Persona also has its own unique identity. While the black and white interior color scheme of the regular Safari stand for premiumness and luxury, the black and brown interior color scheme on the Adventure Persona is meant to highlight the Adventure theme. The upholstery and the door pads are thus finished in a light brown shade. It will also be easier to maintain than the white seats and interior trim on the standard Safari.

The dashboard, meanwhile, has been finished with an all-black look with new dark chrome and piano black trims and furnishing. The center console, however, gets a light brown insert around the gear lever. The Safari Adventure Persona will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configuration. As its based on the top-spec trims, the Safari Adventure Persona c0mes loaded with all the bells and whistles that's offered with the regular Safari.

Tata Safari - Engine Options

There are no mechanical changes on the Safari Adventure Persona over the regular Safari. Both variants come powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The Adventure Persona is available with both the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. The top-end trims also get three ESP-based off-road modes - normal, rough, and wet - as well as three drive modes - eco, city and sport.

Just like the Tata Harrier gets Dark and Camo Editions based on the top-spec trims, the Safari Adventure Persona is based on the top-spec XZ+/XZA+ variants. Priced at INR 20.20 lakh for the manual variant and INR 21.45 lakh for the automatic, it is INR 21,000 more expensive over the standard variant. However, given the killer looks and perhaps more practically appointed interiors, this would reallny be our pick of the lot.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.