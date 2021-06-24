Back in 2019, Tata launched Harrier in the Indian market, and it rapidly got popular among buyers. It is based on the Tata H5X concept showcased a few years back at the Auto Expo. It is known among buyers for its aggressive design language and robust built quality. Last year, the carmaker also introduced the new facelift model of the SUV with some added features, including an automatic gearbox. Right now, Tata Harrier is one of the most popular SUVs in its segment. Back in 2020, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-gen Thar in India. The all-new Mahindra Thar is so popular among enthusiasts that in some cities, the waiting period of the SUV is up by almost a year. Here’s a recent drag race video between Tata Harrier AT and Mahindra Thar diesel manual.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named HEAT 17. The Youtuber conducted several rounds to find which SUV wins the drag race. Talking about the race, in the first round, the traction control of Mahindra Thar was turned off, while the Harrier was in Sport Mode with traction control on. As soon as the race starts, Tata Harrier smoothly takes the lead while the Mahindra SUV struggled. As the traction control of Thar was turned off, it did not get a smooth start, and Harrier took advantage of this by taking the lead. The Tata SUV was in the lead throughout the race and wins the first round.

In the second round, Mahindra Thar driver turned on the traction control. Both SUVs starts the second round almost at the same time. Mahindra Thar was slightly ahead of the Harrier, and we thought that Thar might take the lead, but surprisingly Tata SUV smoothly takes the lead and wins the race. Moreover, in the third race, the setting remains the same, and both SUVs were lined up for the race. Just like the third round, Tata Harrier effortlessly wins this round. There are several reasons behind Tata Harrier winning this race. The first one is its potent 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Furthermore, Tata Harrier is also 100kgs lighter than the Mahindra SUV.

