70 New Tata Motors Showrooms Opened in Southern India in One Day

A total of 70 new Tata Motors showrooms have been inaugurated in Southern India in a single day as a part of the brand’s retail acceleration strategy. Spread across 53 cities, these outlets have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the region.

This is one of the largest expansion drives conducted by Tata Motors so far. All the new and modern showrooms will showcase the brand’s “New Forever” range of passenger vehicles including electric cars.

With the addition of these new showrooms in a rapidly growing market, Tata Motors’ network in Southern India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Kerala) will be 272 and the retail footprint in the entire nation will grow to 980. This widespread expansion also includes the launch of 38 outlets in upcountry markets of South India.

Inaugurating the new dealerships, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, stated, “Southern India contributes to 28% of the total industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1% market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible. The trailblazing launch of these 70 new sales outlets, marks an important milestone in our aggressive retail expansion plans in India. This expansion will help us cater to our consumers’ requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless ‘phygital’ experience that is more convenient and relevant today.”

In other news, Tata Motors continues to expand its product line-up for the Indian market. The latest addition to the carmaker’s catalogue is the new Tata Tigor EV that has a claimed range of up to 306 km and boasts its 4-star GNCAP safety rating.