Tata Punch to Come Equipped with Harman Infotainment System

While we wait for the Tata Punch to be officially unveiled on 4 Oct 2021, Tata Motors continues to share key features of its upcoming micro SUV via teasers. The latest teaser video that the homegrown automobile manufacturer has shared on its social media channels reveals that the Tata Punch will come equipped with a Harman infotainment system.

We can see in the footage that the Tata Punch will have a Harman infotainment system which is likely to be the same unit that we can find in the Tata Altroz and Nexon. It would be a 7-inch touchscreen integrated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It would be interesting to see in what Tata Punch variants Tata Motors incorporates the Harman infotainment system.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Punch Looks Bold & Muscular in Camo Edition Render

Speaking of variants, as per a leaked image, the Tata Punch will be available in four trims - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Depending on the trim, the colours include white, grey, Stonehenge, white DT black, grey DT black, blue DT black, Stonehenge DT black, urban bronze DT black, and blue DT white. It would be fair to assume that the DT (dual-tone) paint schemes will be offered with the higher-end variants.

The Tata Punch variants will also offer customers the choice of either going with a manual transmission or an AMT. It appears that the Pure trim is the entry-level variant. Above it would sit the Adventure line followed by the Accomplished models. And then we would have the Creative trim. Well, all the confusion is expected to be cleared on 4 October 2021 when Tata Motors will officially unveil the new Punch.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Reaches 1 Lakh Production Milestone in 20 Months

Apart from the Harman infotainment system, some of the other features that are expected to be found in the Tata Punch interior include a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, engine start-stop button, electrically adjustable ORVMs, semi-digital instrument cluster, fabric upholstery, power windows, automatic climate control, and more.