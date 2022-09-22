Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched to Mark Car's First Anniversary

Tata Punch has become a year old now and to mark the car's first anniversary, Tata Motors has launched the Punch Camo Edition. It will be offered at an attractive starting price of INR. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi).

Tata Punch Camo Edition offers an appealing colour theme coupled with a myriad of features and will be available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas.

The Tata Punch Camo Edition will come in an all-new alluring Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). With this addition, the Punch will now be available in a youthful mix of nine colour options.

The interiors of the Camo Edition sport a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. The car wears an attractive Camo badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions.

Furthermore, the car comes equipped with an array of features such as 7” Harman infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other interesting additions to the CAMO edition include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps