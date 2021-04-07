Tata Nexon Outsells Renault Kiger & Nissan Magnite Combined

In the Indian market, the sub-4m compact SUV space is currently the most heated one. With more than ten competitors in this space, consumers have a lot on their plates. However, only a handful of products are registering commendable figures on the sales tally. As the carmakers have released the sales figures for March 2021, an interesting pattern was observed. The Tata Nexon outsold both the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger put together. The Nexon registered sales of 8,683 units, while the Magnite and Kiger recorded sales of only 2,987 and 3,839 units, respectively.

On a YoY basis, Tata’s compact SUV registered a growth of 228 per cent. This bi-fold growth comes courtesy of the new facelifted model, which looks quite sharp, and it comes with a slew of safety features on board as standard fitment across the range. The Nexon comes with passive safety aids, like dual-front airbags, front seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, CSC, roll-over mitigation, hill-hold assist, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alerts, seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter as standard affair across the range.

While the Tata Nexon has been in the Indian market since 2017, the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the freshest products in the segment. The Magnite was launched last year in December, while the Kiger was introduced this year in February. Also, the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are two of the cheapest SUVs in the country. The Magnite is on sale at a starting price of INR 5.59 lakh, whereas the Renault Kiger starts at INR 5.45 lakh.

Talking of the Tata Nexon, it starts at INR 7.09 lakh and tops out at INR 12.79 lakh. It is offered with two engine options – 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. The turbo-petrol motor is capable of putting out 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm max torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, dishes out 110 PS against 260 Nm. Transmission options on the Nexon include a 6-speed stick shift and a 6-speed AMT unit. In the Indian market, the Nexon rivals the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and more.