How About an Electric Tata Nexon MPV to Rival Maruti Ertiga?

Tata Motors, for the longest time, have not had an MPV in their lineup. Although there have been reports about an upcoming Tata MPV based on the ALFA architecture, the same that underpins the Tata Altroz, the model has not materialized so far. That said, we, at IAB, love giving you a look at possible future models through high-quality digital renderings, and this time around, we have come up with a video that visualizes Tata's prospective MPV, but with a twist. Keeping up with the trend of electrification, the artist has decided to come up with a Tata Nexon MPV, complete with an electric powertrain.

The artist has started with a standard Nexon EV as the base of his Tata MPV rendering. As you can see in the video above, there have not been many fundamental changes to the design of the Nexon EV. However, in true fashion of 5-seater sub-compact models being stretched to accommodate an additional row of seats, the illustrator's interpretation of Tata's MPV is a longer wheelbase version of the Nexon EV. In this rendering, the Nexon EV has been stretched past its B-pillar with revised proportions and subtle design updates.

The biggest change is obviously the longer rear door, which should make for easier ingress and egress, and is particularly necessary for easy access to the third row. The window line, which drops down sharply after the C-pillar in the standard Nexon EV, has been redesigned and made more upright to accommodate a decent-sized rear quarter glass area. Along with this, the entire rear quarter has been redesigned with the roof now being flatter and the tailgate more upright. The rear overhang is also slightly longer than on the standard Nexon EV.

Also Read : Tata Nexon EV Running Cost Is Below 1 Re/Km - Calculated by Owner

We must admit that the Nexon EV in this long-wheelbase guise has quite good proportions and it looks like a genuine three-row vehicle. The revisions to the roofline will also allow for more headroom inside the cabin. The strong shoulder line along the side and the character lines over the wheel arches are very similar to the standard Nexon EV. The front fascia has been left completely untouched. Lastly, to further help the proportions and stance of the MPV, this long-wheelbase Nexon EV rendering comes fitted with 18-inch wheels from the Tata Safari. It is worth a mention here that the Nexon-based MPV is simply a figment of artist's imagination and that the carmaker currently has absolutely no intention of coming up with a similar model. That said, we believe that the Tata Nexon MPV can give the Maruti Ertiga a run for its money if it ever makes it to production reality.

As for the Tata Nexon EV, it is powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion IP67 rated battery pack with liquid cooling. It is mated to an electric motor that produces 95 kW (129 BHP) and 245 Nm of peak torque, with a single-speed transmission. You can also select between two driving modes – Drive and Sport. In the sport mode, you get a power boost of up to 60%. Tata claims the Nexon EV has a driving range of 312 km which in the real world translates to about 250km. And that's not at all bad for most urban people as long as they are travelling within the city. The Nexon EV can sprint from 0-100 km/hr in just 9.9 seconds, in case you wanted to know.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.