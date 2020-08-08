As India continues to encourage the development of EVs, Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker has announced the launch of a new subscription plan for its Nexon EV. The company claims that the new plan has been launched to make EVs more accessible in the country and has collaborated with Orix Auto Infrastructure Service Limited for the same. The company is offering the car for a monthly subscription rate for flexible tenure starting at INR 41,900 for 36 months, INR 44,900 for 24 months and INR 47,900 for 18 months. The subscription plans are a first-of-its-kind for electric vehicles in the country, offered directly from the company.

Tata Motors stirred up a storm in the electric car segment with the launch of the Nexon EV. The car was launched in India at INR 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) undercutting the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV by at least Rs 6 lakh. However, the battery range was not as high the aforementioned electric vehicles.

On the outside, a few changes that differentiate the car from its ICE sibling are the closed-off front grill which no more serves the purpose of feeding air into the engine, instead is replaced by a black gloss grille panel. The grille in-turn sits in between a pair of new headlights that come with projector headlamps, and sitting right below these are large fog light enclosures. The lower lip beneath the grille also comes with tri-star elements that get blue accents to indicate its electric identity. Tata Motors is also offering a dual-tone paint scheme that comes with a white-coloured roof. It gets bigger wheel arches and skid plates along with a raised front that gives the SUV a rather impressive look.

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack with an IP67 rating that can also be charged using a DC charger. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 1 hour. The electric motor outputs 129 PS and 245 Nm. Tata claims 300+ km on a single charge and the battery can be charged in under 8 hours with the help of a complimentary home mounted AC charger that the company will provide.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.