Why 10 Tata Nexon EV SUVs Have Been Delivered to Govt of Gujarat?

As a part of its tender agreement with EESL, Tata Motors has delivered ten units of the Tata Nexon EV to the Govt of Gujarat. These electric SUVs will be used by the senior Govt officials associated with the Statue of Unity, located in Kevadiya, Gujarat.

The handover ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Mines Deptt) & MD Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, GOG; on India’s 74th Independence Day. The delivery of the 10 units of the Tata Nexon EV is symbolic of the Govt’s celebration of a clean state and their commitment to a cleaner environment.

Tata Motors has been playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. The firm is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

The Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 mobile apps-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behaviour analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

In other news, Tata Motors had launched the Tata Nexon EV in Nepal last month. The highly popular electric SUV is available in 3 variants (XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux) in the country, however, the new Dark Edition had not been introduced. Interested customers can make reservations by paying a refundable token amount of NPR 25,000 (~INR 15.5K) and become a part of the priority delivery list.