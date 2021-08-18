New Tata Tigor EV Unveiled, Bookings Open, Launch Soon

Tata Motors has unveiled the new Tata Tigor EV - its second electric car for the personal segment. The new electric sedan is also the second Tata car (after Tata Nexon EV) to feature the state-of-the-art high voltage electric architecture – Ziptron. Bookings for the new Tigor EV are now open. Interested buyers can reserve one at select dealerships by paying INR 21,000.

The new Tata Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It is capable of doing the 0 to 60 kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds. It comes with a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is efficiently packaged, providing the highest onboard energy in the segment. Tata Motors says that the low centre of gravity of the Tigor EV improves driving dynamics and handling. The company has also tuned the suspension setup for comfortable ride quality.

The new Tata Tigor EV has got an IP67-rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof and comes with an 8-year and 1,60,000 km battery and motor warranty. It is based on a proven platform with Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard. The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level. The new Tigor EV is compatible with a globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.

Besides a silent cabin, spacious interiors, the new Tata Tigor EV also offers 30+ connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics, so customers can be in touch with their EV through their phones.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The last few years belonged to the early adopters of EV in India but now it is the time of early majority to move to EV. With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream. The EV market has reached an inflection point and we need to cater to diverse customer needs and democratize the EV market further with another accessible and contemporary EV product. We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to Evolve to Electric.”