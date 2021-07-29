Tata Nexon EV Now in Nepal, Launched in 3 Variants, No Dark Edition

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Nexon EV in Nepal. The highly popular electric SUV will be available in 3 variants (XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux) in the country, however, the new Dark Edition has not been introduced. Interested customers can make reservations by paying a refundable token amount of NPR 25,000 (~INR 15.5K) and become a part of the priority delivery list.

The Tata Nexon EV has been introduced in Nepal in association with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. which is a major player in automotive and allied business and is one of the largest and most driving brands in Nepal. The electric SUV has been launched at a starting price of NPR 35.99 lakh which converts to INR 22.53 lakh. Tata Motors is offering a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and 3 years or 1,25,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the vehicle. The Nexon EV is now on display and available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt.

Also Read: MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Which One Should You Pick?

Speaking at the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said:

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – the Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at the lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles.

To accelerate the adoption of EVs in Nepal, Tata Motors will be setting up a complete EV ecosystem and introducing the most successful EV products, along with an attractive service package, warranty on the battery, charging infrastructure with state-of-the-art DC chargers at strategic locations across the country and innovative home charging facilities.