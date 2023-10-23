Tata Motors Unveils New Facilities For Hydrogen Propulsion Tech Development

Tata Motors, India’s largest automobile company, unveiled two state-of-the-art & new-age R&D facilities for meeting its mission of offering sustainable mobility solutions. The unveilings constitute of engine test cell for the development of Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine and the necessary infrastructure for storage and dispensing of Hydrogen fuel for the Fuel Cell and H2ICE vehicles.

These facilities are yet another step forward from the company towards carbon neutrality, while tapping the strong potential of Hydrogen as a clean energy source.

Marching on its path to net zero, Tata Motors had showcased one of the widest range of commercial vehicle concepts at Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year. It included the flagship Prima tractor, a heavy commercial vehicle in two avatars: one with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine and other with Fuel Cell Technology along with the next generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell bus. Being the pioneer in the field of zero-emission technologies, Tata Motors on 25th September, 2023 delivered two first-of-its-kind, technologically advanced, safer, new-generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered buses to Indian Oil Corporation as part of a tender bagged in 2021.