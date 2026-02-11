Tata Motors to Supply 70,000 Commercial Vehicles for Indonesia’s Rural Push

Tata Motors has secured a major international order, with its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, signing an agreement to supply 70,000 vehicles for deployment across Indonesia.

The fleet will support agricultural operations and rural logistics, including farm-to-market transportation and regional goods movement. Of the total order, Tata Motors will supply 35,000 units each of the Tata Yodha pick-up and the Tata Ultra T.7 truck. The vehicles will be delivered to PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise focused on modernising agricultural supply chains and strengthening national food security.

The rollout will be executed in phases through agricultural cooperatives under Indonesia’s Koperasi Desa and Kelurahan Merah Putih Project—an initiative aimed at boosting rural connectivity, livelihoods and economic resilience.

The Tata Yodha is positioned as a rugged last-mile mobility solution, engineered to tackle demanding terrain while efficiently connecting farms and rural enterprises to markets. Meanwhile, the Tata Ultra T.7 is designed for higher-capacity logistics, offering durability, improved uptime and driver comfort for both urban and rural cargo movement.

Built to operate in diverse and challenging environments, the vehicles are expected to lower logistics costs and streamline goods transportation across the archipelago.

Tata Motors currently offers one of the widest commercial vehicle portfolios globally, ranging from sub-1-tonne cargo vehicles to 60-tonne trucks, along with mass mobility solutions. This large-scale Indonesian order further strengthens the company’s global footprint while reinforcing its reputation as a supplier of purpose-built commercial mobility solutions.