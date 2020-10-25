Tata Motors has produced over 4 million passenger vehicles in India

Tata Motors, one of the leading names in the Indian automotive industry, has announced that it has achieved a new milestone in the country. The homegrown carmaker has produced over 4 million passenger vehicles in India ever since it entered the genre back in 1988. The 4 millionth car to roll out from the company’s manufacturing facility was the very good-looking Tata Altroz premium hatchback.

Tata Motors had crossed its first million production milestone for the passenger vehicle back in 2005-06. In 2015, the company surpassed the 3 million mark and now in 2020, it has successfully achieved the 4 million figure.

Commenting on the new milestone, Shailesh Chandra - President, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said:

As India's home-grown automotive brand, we are delighted to have reached this prominent milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. Since its inception, Tata Motors' commitment to introducing products that have the best-in-class safety, design and performance has brought to life the vision of our Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. Over the last 30 years, we have rolled out icons that have not only catered to evolving customer needs but have also set new benchmarks in their respective segments. Our "New Forever" range of passenger vehicles only strengthens our commitment towards our customers. In a bid to become future-ready we have embarked on a sustainability journey with EVs and are leading India's journey towards sustainable transportation.

In other news, Tata Motors has been testing out its upcoming Altroz Turbo-Petrol for quite some time now. The new hatchback is expected to be powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine that would deliver 110 PS and 140 Nm. For the transmission, there could be a 6-speed manual gearbox, however, Tata Motors is likely to introduce a DCT later. As for the pricing, the Altroz Turbo-Petrol should attract a starting price of INR 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

