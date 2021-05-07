Tata Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Others Available With Upto INR 65,000 Off

This month, Tata Motors is offering several discounts and benefits on most of the models in its product catalogue. This is being done to boost sales during the tough time the country is going through. Tata models offered with these benefits include popular cars like the Tata Tiago, Nexon and Harrier. Here are the discounts and benefits the carmaker is offering with its cars in May 2021.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago is the most affordable hatchback in the automaker's stable. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Santro and Maruti WagonR. It is also one of the safest hatchbacks offered in our market as the car has scored a 4-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. In May 2021, it is offered with benefits of up to INR 25,000

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is the only sedan offered by the carmaker in India. In its segment, it rubs shoulders with the likes of Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire but is priced more attractively. Tata dealerships around India are offering Tigor with benefits of up to INR 30,000, which consist of a cash discount and an exchange bonus.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is the safest sub-4-meter SUV one can get in India. It is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both powertrain options come paired with a manual or automatic gearbox. The SUV is being offered with benefits of up to INR 15,000 on the diesel model of the car. Meanwhile, the Nexon EV, which is the most affordable electric SUV offered in our market, is also being sold with benefits worth INR 15,000. It is propelled by a 30.2 kWh electric battery pack which shreds out 129bhp of peak power and offers an ARAI certified range of 312km.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is among the more popular SUVs in our market. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill which comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This month, the SUV is being offered with benefits of up to INR 65,000 on all trims except CAMO Edition, Dark Edition, XM+ and XZA+, which are, instead, retailed with benefits up to Rs 40,000.