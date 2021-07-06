Tata Harrier, Nexon, Altroz & Others to Get Costlier Soon

Cars such as the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Altroz and other passenger vehicles in Tata Motors’ lineup will soon become costlier. The company is yet to announce the timeline or the quantum of the price hike on these models.

Tata Motors is preparing to increase the prices across its passenger vehicle lineup. The company says that it has to take this step due to the steep climb in overall input costs. We are expecting the brand to make an official announcement regarding the price hike in the coming few weeks and the revised prices will come into effect from 1 August 2021.

In an official communication, Tata Motors said:

Tata Motors, India's leading vehicle manufacturer intends to shortly mark an appropriate increase in prices of its 'New Forever' range of Cars and SUVs. The steep climb in overall input costs, especially due to continuing rise in costs of essential raw materials including steel and precious metals, necessitates a transfer of at least some part of this increase to end customers.

This will be the third price hike this year that Tata Motors will be implementing in its passenger vehicle lineup. The company has previously increased the prices of its passenger vehicles in January and May.

In other news, Tata Motors has released a teaser video of the upcoming Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition. shows us the silhouette and illuminated headlamps of the electric vehicle with lightning striking in the background. The footage also does justice to the new model courtesy of the almost pitch-dark environment. It also says, “Electric #Dark is Here to Rule”. The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition is slated to be launched on 7 July.

As per previous reports, the Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition has already started to arrive at select dealerships and some of them have also started to accept bookings of the new car. As for the pricing, it is being speculated that the Dark Edition model of the Nexon EV would be around INR 20,000 heavier on the pocket than the regular model. It is expected to be made available only with the higher-spec variants.